Collymore, Oigara appointed to Vision 2030 board

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 23 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed Safaricom Chief Executive Officer, Bob Collymore, a member of the Vision 2030 Board for a three-year term beginning December 14.

The 2030 development blueprint launched on June 10, 2008, aims at transforming Kenya into an industrialized economy, and middle-income country.

Other members of the board gazetted on Friday alongside Collymore include KCB Group Chief Executive Officer Joshua Oigara, Isuzu East Africa Managing Director, Rita Kavashe and Ushahidi co-founder Juliana Rotich.

Others appointed in the Board are IBM East Africa General Manager Nick Nesbitt and Mucai Kunyiha, Cooper Kenya Managing Director.

President Kenyatta also appointed Lawyer Njoroge Mungai as the non-executive board Chairperson of the Information and Communication Technology Authority.

Former Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Vice Chairperson, Paul Otuoma, will head the Privatization Commission.

The former Funyula lawmaker who ditched the Orange party to seek the Busia gubernatorial seat in last year’s general election will serve as commission chairperson for three years, his term having commenced on Wednesday last week.

Otuoma’s appointment was published on Friday in the Kenya Gazette.

He largely campaigned for President Uhuru Kenyatta despite running as an independent candidate after quitting the Raila Odinga-led ODM citing fraud in the nomination process that saw Governor Sospeter Ojaamong awarded the party ticket.

Otuoma is among dozens of politicians who lost in last year’s election who have since been named to various government portfolios.

Party on National Unity Treasurer Peter Kaberia Nkubitu was gazetted the Kenya National Trading Corporation Board Chairperson.

Nkubitu unsuccessfully ran in the Meru gubernatorial election as Peter Munya’s running mate but the duo lost to Jubilee Party’s Kiraitu Murungi.

Following the defeat, Kenyatta appointed Munya into the cabinet.

Other politicians who have since been appointed to government include former Budalangi lawmaker and ex-ODM Secretary General Ababu Namwamba who lost the seat to Raphael Wanjala.

Namwamba who rallied behind President Kenyatta was appointed Foreign Affairs Chief Administrative Secretary in January.

Ex-Senate Speaker Ekwe Ethuro was in September appointed Chairperson of the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) for a five-year term.

Those named alongside Ethuro included former Chairperson of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, Ahmed Issack Hassan, who serves as the Chairperson of the Kenya Industrial Property Institute Board for a three-year term.

In other appointments gazetted on Friday, National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich named Ngeny Biwott and Karanja Njenga members of the Unclaimed Financial Assets Authority for three years commencing December 19.

The two join former National Assembly Minority Whip Thomas Mwadeghu (ODM) who was appointed board member of the Unclaimed Financial Assets Authority for a period of three years, in September.

National Super Alliance (NASA) Chief Executive Officer Norman Magaya was at the time appointed to serve as a board member of the Kenya Film Classification Board for a three-year term.

His appointment at the time was largely linked to the March 9 handshake between Kenyatta and Odinga.

Magaya’s nomination to the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) had been shot down in the National Assembly earlier in the year in what was attributed to his hostility to the State as the Opposition alliance led defiance again the government following the October 26 presidential poll whose outcome the Odinga-led opposition alliance had refused to acknowledge.

Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago’s main competitor in last year’s gubernatorial election, Bundotich Zedekiah Kiprop alias Buzeki currently chairs the board of Chemelil Sugar Company Limited.

He was appointed in September for a three-year term.

The September appointments also saw former Kitui Senator David Musila named Chairperson of the National Museums of Kenya with former Mwingi North legislator John Munuve taking over as non-executive Chairperson of the Sacco Societies Regulatory Authority.