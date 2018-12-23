CJ Maraga discharged from hospital after Saturday accident

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 23- Chief Justice David Maraga was last evening discharged from Nairobi Hospital where he had been under observation following a road accident in Nakuru Saturday morning.

A statement sent to newsrooms from the Judiciary said Maraga’s wife Yucabeth, spent the night at the hospital but is expected to be discharged soon.

The two were evacuated to Nairobi for specialized treatment.

The couple was first treated at the War Memorial Hospital, before being taken to Lanet Barracks from where they were airlifted to Nairobi by the military.

“We had a minor accident this morning as we were going to church, but we have been attended to. We are fine and there is no cause for alarm,” the CJ, who had a bandage on the forehead, told journalists before the evacuation to Nairobi.

“We are just going to Nairobi because everyone wants to be sure that we are fine,” he said.

The couple was headed to church in Ngata area, when their vehicle, a dark blue Mercedes Benz collided with another vehicle.

“This was just a small operation which the doctors have managed very well,” the CJ said before they were driven to Lanet Barracks for evacuation in a military helicopter.

The driver who caused the accident is also said to have sustained injuries and was being treated in hospital, but police said they will question him as investigations into the accident got underway.

The CJ ’s driver and an aide were unhurt.