CJ Maraga and his wife involved in a road accident in Nakuru

, NAKURU, Kenya, Dec 22 – Chief Justice David Maraga and his wife have been involved in a road accident in Njoro.

Local police said the couple was headed to church in Ngata area when their vehicle, a dark blue Mercedes Benz collided with another vehicle.

Both sustained injuries, but reports from the War Memorial Hospital in Nakuru, where they received emergency treatment, say they are all in a stable condition.

Maraga later tweeted that, “My wife and I were involved in an accident in Nakuru on our way to Church. We are undergoing medical observation.”

He said his driver and aide “who were with us are also okay. We thank God for His mercies. Thank you Kenyans for your prayers and concern.”

On learning of the accident, State House said, President Uhuru Kenyatta immediately directed the Kenya Defense Forces to evacuate them to Nairobi for specialized treatment.

Maraga is said to have been in Nakuru since Friday, and even visited one of his bodyguards at the War Memorial Hospital.