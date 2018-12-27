Chief, Assistant interdicted after 5 children hospitalized for illicit brew in Bomet

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 27 – The Chief and Assistant Chief of Mogogosiek Location in Bomet County have been interdicted after five children in the area were hospitalized for taking illicit brew.

Interior Cabinet secretary Fred Matiangi ordered a probe on probable negligence of local chief and his assistant from Kaproret Village.

Following Matangi’s order, an immediate crackdown in the area has led to the arrest of four suspects, who are now detained at Konoin Police Station, waiting to be arraigned in court today.

In a statement, Matiangi also sent a stern warning to those producing and distributing illicit brew saying they will face the full force of the law.

“We will spare no effort or resources in protecting Kenyans from these toxic substances, especially when they affect the lives of our innocent children. We will act firmly and decisively on this matter,” a part of the report read.

The CS also put on notice all apathetic National Government Administration Officers (NGAOs) and warned that those sleeping on the job will be winnowed out and brought to account for security lapses in their respective areas of jurisdiction.

The children aged between 9-12 years were hospitalized at Kapkatet Hospital in Kericho County after they were reportedly drunk 5 litres of chang’aa Tuesday afternoon.