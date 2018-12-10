Calls for respect to women, children dominate 70th human rights celebrations

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 10 – Calls for respect to children, women and the most vulnerable people in the society dominated the 70th celebrations of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights which was marked on Monday at the University of Nairobi.

Speaking during the event, the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights Vice Chairperson George Morara called on the public to protect women against gender-based violence especially during elections.

“We may not agree on a number of things when it comes to our politics and elections but let us agree on this one thing; that gender-based violence has no place in our society and we should all stand up and protect our women and children who suffer most during violence. We must be ready to help any victim as well,” Morara said.

On her part, Amnesty International Chairperson Renee Ngamau urged the government and all political leaders to support human rights commissions and protect the rights of all persons regardless of their gender.

“We should all be activists and we invite all Kenyans including those who are working in the government to become an Amnesty Kenya member 2019 and ensure that the next time we are having a speech we will not only celebrate those who have fallen while fighting for human rights but also those who stand out in protecting human rights,” Ngamau said.

Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok who also doubles up as the Council of Governors Chairperson said the council will do everything to ensure all human rights are respected regardless of where people come from.

Nanok said since the declaration of Universal Human Rights 70 years ago, the world has taken great strides and Kenya has put more effort in securing human rights and also ensuring that women are given their rightful place in the society.

“More measures need to be put in place to ensure human rights are observed. However, we cannot rule out the fact that we have come along way and as a council we will ensure that all human beings access basic needs regardless of their social status in the society; that is what devolution is all about ,” said Nanok.

Those who were in attendance include Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, Head of European Union Delegation to Kenya Ambassador Stefano A.Dejak , United Nations Senior Human Rights Adviser Marcella Favretto among other dignitaries.

The Universal Declaration of Human Rights is a milestone document in the history of human rights that was adopted and proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly in Paris on December 10, 1948 as a common standard of achievements for all people and nations.

It set out, for the first time, fundamental human rights to be universally protected.