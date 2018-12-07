Bunge la Mwanachi seeks to join petition seeking Sonko’s removal from office

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 7 – Bunge la Mwananchi has applied to be enjoined in a petition seeking to have Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, removed from office.

The group premised the application lodged on Friday on grounds that, if not enjoined, city residents will be adversely affected.

“The participation of the intended party in the proceedings will substantively contribute towards realizing a decision that is well informed, professionally, politically sound and amenable to public interest,” the group argued.

The head of Bunge la Mwananchi, Henry Shitanda, faulted the petitioner, Boniface Nyamu, saying he does not comprehend challenges facing Nairobi as he claimed in his petition.

Shitanda claimed that Nyamu could channel his concerns through laid down channels instead of attempting to circumvent the law to suit.

He accused Nyamu of attempting to remove Sonko from office through the back door.

“The intended consequences of the petition amounts to political uncertainty in the County of Nairobi which also serves as a business hub and capital city,” argued Shitanda.