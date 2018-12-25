Booming business for Uhuru Park traders as faithfuls avoid Christmas travel

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 25 – Thousands of city residents flocked the Uhuru Park recreational grounds on Tuesday for Christmas celebrations.

Despite fears of subdued business activity, the park was a beehive of activities with most parents taking their children for horse riding adventures, bouncing castles, and carousel rides.

Mary Njeri, a trader who spoke to Capital FM News said business had picked by midday today.

“We cannot complain. Business is so good even when you compare it to the last season,” she said.

National Police Service officers were seen patrolling the crowded city park, those speaking to this news outlet assuring of security.

“We’re determined to ensure this festivity season ends without incidents. Security will remain tight throughout this period,” an officer not authorized to speak to the media had told Capital FM News Tuesday morning.

In sharp contrast to the masses at the park, streets and car parking slots in Nairobi remained largely deserted.

At the nearby All Saints Cathedral, thousands of faithful attended multiple services to celebrate Christmas, an annual event that commemorates the birth of Jesus.

In his message to the congregation, the head of the Anglican Church of Kenya, Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit called on Kenyans to support the ongoing war against corruption as they seek to build a just and prosperous nation.

“There’re many challenges we recovered from in 2017 and 2018 has been a great year. We’ve seen revelations on corruption scandals which to me are critical and positive for the country,” he said after leading Christmas celebrations.

He challenged agencies tasked with fighting corruption to do so with vigour saying the prevalence of economic crimes continued to threaten the prosperity of the nation.

“If corruption is hidden and continues to go unabated we will not have a nation,” the Archbishop warned.

The Most Reverend commended President Uhuru Kenyatta for leading the war against corruption saying its success is critical to Kenya’s development.

He noted that most public debt could, in fact, be avoided if the nation effectively guarded against looting of public funds.

“We want to urge the Head of State not to relent in this war. When he leads the country in the fight against corruption we shall preserve our posterity, we shall have enough resources, and we will reduce the debt burden,” Sapit told the press.

He challenged Christians and the media to play their role in the campaign against corruption, a vice he said has led to massive loss of public resources and an increase in the uptake of national debt.