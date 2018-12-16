AP freed from custody by colleagues in Mandera re-arrested

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 16 – An Administration Police officer who was freed from custody by his colleagues in Mandera has been re-arrested in Nairobi.

Corporal Richard Githaka Karanja of the Rapid Deployment Unit had initially been arrested for robbery with violence.

He is now being held at the Buruburu Police Station awaiting collection by DCI detectives from Mandera.

According to police reports, 14 officers attached to the Rapid Deployment Unit within Mandera Kapedo camp, Thursday night went to the station armed in full combat gear and demanded for keys to the holding cell and freed Karanja.

“The officers started firing in the air and one officer forcefully demanded the key from the cell’s sentry James Maina while pointing at him with a G3 rifle,” police said.

“The officer handed over the key and they opened the male cell and took one prisoner Richard Githaka Karanja of their command who had been arrested for the offence of robbery with violence and was to take plea on Friday.”

After they rescued their colleague, they fired four rounds in the air and departed towards their Kapedo camp which is about 5kms south west of the station.

No other prisoner escaped from the cell during the incident and no casualty was reported.