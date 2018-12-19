All set for Mbarak’s appointment as EACC boss after Parliament approval

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 19 – Twalib Mbarak, the former military intelligence officer is set to assume the position of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission Secretary and Chief Executive Officer following his approval by Parliament.

Mbarak, who now awaits formal appointment by President Uhuru Kenyatta, is set to replace Halakhe Waqo whose term has ended.

National Assembly Majority leader Aden Duale led MPs in the approval Tuesday, when most of the legislators challenged the former spy officer to spare no one in the war against corruption.

“He has a security and intelligence background and therefore, suitable to take up the position,” Duale told Parliament.

Mabarak was also challenged to establish a good working relationship with other investigative agencies since the war on corruption requires a common approach.

Mbarak is set to take over at a time when the Government has vowed to slay the dragon of corruption, which has been blamed for the loss of billions of shillings from the public coffers.