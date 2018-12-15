80 arrested in Nairobi morning alcoblow swoop

Posted on by CAPITAL REPORTER
Shares
He added: “Bottom line, do not drink and then drive.”/FILE

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 15 – At least 80 motorists were arrested in Nairobi Saturday morning as police introduced alcoblow tests during the daytime.

Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet said the alcoblow checks would continue to deter drink-driving during the festive season.

The daytime checks were introduced on Friday.

Related Content

800 cases of traffic violations due in court this week – NTSA
Don’t drink and drive… alcoblow here to stay – NTSA
9 killed in road mishap near Limuru

“It’s really aimed at getting rid of drunks hitting the road early morning while still groggy and not being in full charge of their faculties, hence risk killing themselves or worse still murdering innocent people,” Boinnet said on Friday.

He said the checks were in the interest of drivers and no one would be spared.

He added: “Bottom line, do not drink and then drive.”

Popular
Kenyan pilots to halt Juba flights to force release of captured colleagues
Posted on by LABAN WANAMBISI
Raila slams foreign envoys ‘for meddling in Kenya politics’
Posted on by LABAN WANAMBISI
Foreign envoys fault NASA use of extra-constitutional means to challenge State
Posted on by JEREMIAH WAKAYA
Lawyers to boycott courts over disobedience by State officers
Posted on by LABAN WANAMBISI
Rights advocate Ndubi found inebriated near State House, claims drugged
Posted on by SIMON NDONGA
Recent
Anger grows in Italy as bridge toll hits 39
Posted on by AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE
Hundreds rally in Moscow to demand release of ‘extremist’ teens
Posted on by AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE
UK’s Theresa May to visit Kenya on Aug 30
Posted on by JEREMIAH WAKAYA
US blacklists Russian, Chinese companies for breaking North Korea embargo
Posted on by AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE
Genoa bridge collapse: what we know
Posted on by AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE