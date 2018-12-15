80 arrested in Nairobi morning alcoblow swoop

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 15 – At least 80 motorists were arrested in Nairobi Saturday morning as police introduced alcoblow tests during the daytime.

Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet said the alcoblow checks would continue to deter drink-driving during the festive season.

The daytime checks were introduced on Friday.

“It’s really aimed at getting rid of drunks hitting the road early morning while still groggy and not being in full charge of their faculties, hence risk killing themselves or worse still murdering innocent people,” Boinnet said on Friday.

He said the checks were in the interest of drivers and no one would be spared.

He added: “Bottom line, do not drink and then drive.”