8 Al Shabaab terrorists killed in US airstrike in Somalia

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 17- A US airstrike has killed 8 Al-Shabaab militants in the vicinity of Gandarshe, in the neighbouring Somali.

The weekend airstrike left no civilians with injuries, according to a statement by the Germany-based US Africa Command.

ADVERTISEMENT

The US Forces have vowed to continue piling pressure on the militants, who have caused terror in Somalia for more than two decades and other neighbouring countries.

Kenya has been spared with pockets of attacks claiming lives of both security officers and civilians.

“Alongside our Somali and international partners, we are committed to preventing al-Shabaab from taking advantage of safe havens from which they can build capacity and attack the people of Somalia,” the US said in a statement.

According to reports, the militants have been using portions of Southern and Central Somalia to plot and direct terror attacks, steal humanitarian aid, extort the local populace to fund its operations and shelter, radical terrorists.

“The desired end state in East Africa is one in which terrorist organizations cannot destabilize Somalia and its neighboring states, nor threaten the interests of the U.S. and its international allies in the region,” the statement stated.

The US forces have committed to, “use all effective and appropriate methods to protect the Somali people, including partnered military counter-terror operations with the Federal Government of Somalia, AMISOM and Somali National Army forces.”

In November, more than 50 militants were killed in a similar attack staged by US forces.

On October 16, an airstrike left 60 dead in Central Somalia. This was the deadliest attack since November 2017 when 100 terrorists were killed.

In the past, the US forces have been accused of killing civilians during the air strikes.

Since 2007, Al Shabaab has fought to overthrow successive internationally-backed governments in Mogadishu.

It was in 2011 that the Al-Qaeda affiliated group was pushed out of Mogadishu, the Somali capital and subsequently from other key towns including the port city of Kismayu.