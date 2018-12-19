7000 Makueni residents to benefit from new water dam

Shares

, MAKUENI, Kenya Dec 19 – Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana has launched a dam that will supply water to over 7,000 residents in the county.

Speaking during the Makueni Water Agenda event in Kikumini ward, Kibwana said the 52,472 m³ Kimundi earth dam is able to serve a large population with good water.

“This dam is enough to serve a huge population. And we are making sure that everyone in Makueni gets good water among other services they deserve,” Kibwana said.

Kibwana also commissioned boreholes yielding water capacity of up to 9.5m³ per hour in Kitise, Kithuki, Muvau, and Kikumini wards.

“Kikumini borehole is set to distribute water in Kikumini dispensary, Makueni CTTI and Kikumini market targeting a population of 3,000 residents,” he said.

The governor promised that he will emphasize on cost-effectiveness and people-centered development until his term in office lapses, adding that he will never tolerate any form of corruption.

“We must commend the good work by project management committees across the county for supervising the delivery of quality workmanship by contractors,” Kibwana said.