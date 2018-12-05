5 teachers interdicted over irregularities in KCSE exams

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 21 – Five teachers have been interdicted over examination irregularities in the 2018 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations.

Teachers Service Commission (TSC) Chief Executive Nancy Macharia said the five are out of the 62 cases of the violation of examination regulatons registered by Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC).

She said investigations are ongoing on other cases.

“We will ensure that the cases are conducted within the shortest time possible, and we must do away with teachers who can’t comply with the regulations,” she said on Friday when the examination results were released in Nairobi.

She said TSC will continue to deal firmly with any irregularities in the administration and management of examinations.

“Through the teachers’ professional development program, which we are introducing,” she said, “we are retooling our teachers upgrading their skills and knowledge to keep in tandem with the current trends including competence based curriculum.”

In July, TSC interdicted 12 teachers in West Pokot County over KCSE 2017 exam cheating.

This year, KNEC Chairperson George Magogha said the outcome presented what every student worked for.

Though the process has been seamless, he says they are still outstanding issues to be addressed to ensure the exams credibility is not diluted.

Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed revealed that about 100 candidates got their exams cancelled due to malpractices.

She said about 191 people including students were arrested and arraigned in court in 2018 KCSE examination period and about 56 cases are still pending in court.