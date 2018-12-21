315 candidates scored A grade in this year’s KCSE exams

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 21 – 315 students score a mean grade of A in this year’s Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examinations.

Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed says, this is an improvement from 2017 when 142 A’s were registered.

Students with University level qualification of C+ and above hit 90,377 an increase from last year’s 70, 073.

Amina said that girls performed better in six subjects that include English, Kiswahili, CRE, Home Science, Art and Design as well as Metal Work.

“In 2018, fourteen subjects recorded a significant improvement in performance compared to thirteen last year, male candidates performed better than female candidates in 20 other subjects,” she said.

About 660, 000 students sat for the examination in 2018.

Amina said the ministry had done analysis of individual performance at the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations, which he said was relative to the secondary school performance.

“The candidate who improved the most is Josephat Mwangi Kamau of Mioro Secondary School in Muranga County who scored 278 marks in KCPE scored a mean grade of A- ,” she said.

Others include Kiuru Richard, who scored 257 out of 500 marks in KCPE and scored a B+, Maingi George Mburu on his part had 279 in KCPE but scored B+, Wambui James Kamau had 186 marks in KCPE and managed to score B+.

However, about 100 candidates got their exams cancelled by the Kenya National Examination Council due to malpractices.

Amina said that 191 people were arrested and arraigned in court in 2018 KCSE examination period and about 56 cases are still pending in court.

Kenya National Examinations Council Chairperson George Magogha said the outcome presented a true reflection of what every student worked for.

Though the process has been seamless, he says they are still outstanding issues to be addressed to ensure the exams credibility is not diluted.

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) said five teachers have been interdicted over exam irregularities.

TSC Chief Executive Nancy Macharia says the five are out of the 62 cases of the violation of examination regulations registered by Kenya National Examination Council.

Macharia said investigations are ongoing on other cases.

She said TSC will continue to deal firmly with any irregularities in the administration and management of examination.