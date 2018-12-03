31,337 KCPE candidates to join national schools

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 3 – Some 31,337 candidates who sat their Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exams this year will join national schools countrywide.

According to a report from the Form 1 selection committee, this represents a five per cent increase from the number of students who joined the various schools last year when the figure stood at 29,712.

The report further showed that there are 1,021,457 available spaces in both public and private schools countrywide against a demand of 1.05 million.

National schools will have a classroom capacity of 48 in a bid to achieve 100 per cent transition.

Extra-county county schools will also have 48 students per class with an additional 10 students to be distributed among existing streams per school.

This is expected to ensure 100 per cent absorption with 40 per cent of slots in these schools to be reserved for students who sat for KCPE within respective counties.

100 per cent of slots in sub-county schools will be reserved for students who sat KCPE within respective counties.