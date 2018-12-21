2018 KCSE results better than last year—CS Amina says

Shares

,

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 21- Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed says this year’s results of the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations are better than last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the outcome released on Thursday, 315 students managed to get an A grade, an improvement from 141 in 2017.

“This improved performance can be attributed to a number of factors; first the ministry education mounted robust countrywide education quality dialogues in all the 47 County’s which gave all key policy agencies to sensitize education stakeholders on areas that needed urgent attention in delivering quality education,” she said.

Students with University level qualification of C+ and above hit 90,377 an increase compared to 70, 073.

Here are the top 20 students in the country:

1. 20400006001 OTIENO IRINE JULIET A F 87.644 PANGANI GIRLS NAIROBI

2. 39700001002 KALUNA JAMES M 87.394 MASENO SCHOOL KISUMU

3. 20404006002 EDWIN OTIENO OUKO M 87.363 LIGHT ACADEMY NAIROBI

4. 27552001001 KAMWERU MWANGI DUNCAN IAN M 87.289 MOI HIGH SCHOOL KABARAK NAKURU

5. 39700001001 HUMPHREY RASUGU M 87.281 MASENO SCHOOL KISUMU

6. 11200002003 MEL CHRISTINE F 87.274 ALLIANCE GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL KIAMBU

7. 11200003003 NJENGA BRIAN NDUNGU M 87.259 MANGU HIGH SCHOOL KIAMBU

8. 11200001006 OSOGO MONYENYE WESLEY M 87.173 ALLIANCE HIGH SCHOOL KIAMBU

9. 20410001007 NYAKEA MORAA SHALYN F 87.160 MOI GIRLS’ SCHOOL NAIROBI NAIROBI

10. 42700005002 ONYANDO ROY ALLAN OCHIENG M 87.101 MARANDA HIGH SIAYA

11. 27552001003 MATHENGE STEPHANIE KIRIGO F 87.063 MOI HIGH SCHOOL KABARAK NAKURU

12. 11200003001 NJOROGE M ANTHONY MAINA M 87.061 MANGU HIGH SCHOOL KIAMBU

13. 29500006003 WHITNEY NICANOR MABWI M 87.026 KAPSABET BOYS NANDI

14. 27552001002 AYODI ALFRED MUGEYI M 87.011 MOI HIGH SCHOOL KABARAK NAKURU

15. 20405004001 LANGAT ANGELA CHEROTICH F 86.994 PRECIOUS BLOOD RIRUTA NAIROBI

16. 27500002001 DUSHIME ANICET WA MUNGU M 86.974 NAKURU HIGH SCHOOL NAKURU

17. 27552001005 MATSOTSO MADLEAN AUMA F 86.953 MOI HIGH SCHOOL KABARAK NAKURU

18. 11200001007 NYABUTO STEPHEN OBURE M 86.930 ALLIANCE HIGH SCHOOL KIAMBU

19. 39700001006 OCHIENG JOSHUA M 86.899 MASENO SCHOOL KISUMU

20. 20404006001 GITAU MARK M 86.886 LIGHT ACADEMY NAIROBI