2 people shot dead while rescuing a suspect in Trans Nzoia

, NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 17 – Two people were shot dead and several injured during a fracas as they rescued a suspect arrested by police in Trans Nzoia.

Police say an officer was forced to open fire when people tried to snatch a firearm from him after freeing the suspect who was being taken to a patrol base station in Endebess.

16 police officers including from the GSU who had come to their rescue were also injured and their vehicles smashed, during the 4.30pm incident.

During the confrontation, police say, the irate mob managed to escape bodies of the two people shot, and it is believed many of them are also seeking treatment from injuries sustained in the violent scenes.

A man hunt is also on for the suspect who was arrested over assault after the public managed to take him away in handcuffs, while the two officers who were sent to arrest him are being held.

In September, 3 people were killed in Kisii County, during a mob attack near Kenyenya Police Station during a mission to rescue a suspect.

Two police officers sustained serious injuries during the incident that also left several police vehicles burnt down.

Just last week, 14 Administration Police officers attached to the Rapid Deployment Unit (RDU) within Mandera, went to the station armed in full combat gear and demanded for keys to the holding cell where they managed to free their colleague—a Corporal identified as Richard Githaka Karanja, who was being held for a robbery charge.

After they rescued their colleague, they fired four rounds in the air and departed towards their Kapedo camp which is about 5kms south west of the station, but the suspect was re-arrested in Nairobi on Saturday.