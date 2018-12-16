16 students accused of insulting CSs freed

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec – Sixteen students from Ambira Boys High School who were arrested for allegedly insulting two Cabinet Secretaries have been freed.

The students were freed by Ukwala Resident Magistrate Gladys Adhiambo, when the prosecution’s office said there were no immediate charges to be filed against them.

She however, ordered them to cooperate with police should they be called in.

The students were arrested after a video went viral on social media, where they were seen hurling insults at Cabinet Secretaries Fred Matiangi and Amina Mohamed, while bragging how they cheated in KCSE exams.