16 students accused of insulting CSs freed

Today 5:16 pm (3 hours ago)
Shares
The students were arrested after a video went viral on social media, where they were seen hurling insults at Cabinet Secretaries Fred Matiangi and Amina Mohamed/FILE

By CORRESPONDENT, NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec – Sixteen students from Ambira Boys High School who were arrested for allegedly insulting two Cabinet Secretaries have been freed.

The students were freed by Ukwala Resident Magistrate Gladys Adhiambo, when the prosecution’s office said there were no immediate charges to be filed against them.

She however, ordered them to cooperate with police should they be called in.

The students were arrested after a video went viral on social media, where they were seen hurling insults at Cabinet Secretaries Fred Matiangi and Amina Mohamed, while bragging how they cheated in KCSE exams.

GET TOP NEWS FOR THE DAY DIRECT TO YOUR INBOX

Shares

Latest Articles

More Stories

News Podcasts

Opinion Leaders

Most Viewed