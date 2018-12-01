1 dead, 4 hospitalised after end of year party in Elburgon

Shares

, NAKURU, Kenya Dec 17 – One person died while four are hospitalized after attending an end year party hosted by their employer in Elburgon, police said.

The five—all construction workers—had been attending the party at a bar within Elburgon town on Sunday up to 8 pm when they left for their respective homes while intoxicated.

A police report seen by Capital FM News states that they five, all fell unconscious on arrival at their homes, and were rushed to Elburgon Sub District Hospital.

A clinical officer at the hospital, Charles Mariga, told police that he managed to stabilize four of them, but one could not make it and was pronounced dead.

They were all aged between 25 and 45 years.

Police say they have collected samples of the alcoholic drinks from the bar to aid in the investigations as they prepare to have an autopsy conducted on the body.