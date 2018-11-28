Vote on two thirds gender bill ‘stood down’ amid quorum fears

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 28 – National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has stood down the vote on the two-thirds gender bill after the House failed to meet the threshold needed for the bill to sail through.

Muturi says the House Business Committee will set a new date for the vote next week Tuesday after MPs failed to raise 233 members required to vote affirmatively for the bill.

National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale who sponsored the bill requested the House to defer the vote to a later date to allow more lobbying.

House Minority Whip Junet Mohammed and Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa dismissed Duale’s request that the House was experiencing quorum hitches and said the Opposition was ready for the vote.

Other MPs led by Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege and her Homabay Counterpart Gladys Wanga were among lawmakers who wanted voting postponed to pave way for more lobbying, insisting that the bill has to be passed.