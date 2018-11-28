TIFA survey shows Sonko most improved governor

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 28 – New research by TIFA shows that Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is the most improved among his peers at 51 per cent.

The study findings released Wednesday by TIFA’s Managing Director Kweya Gerry show that Sonko scored a C from D+ recorded in May this year, in what is attributed to street-lighting and the Early Childhood Education initiatives.

The findings however show that cleaning the county and sewerage systems still remain a big challenge to Nairobi County.

Kisumu’s Anyang’ Nyong’o was given a C plus at 59 per cent, which is an improvement from the last poll where he scored 56 per cent.

This has been mainly attributed to keeping the lakeside city clean, street lighting and improvement of feeder roads.

Residents however feel sewerage systems need to be improved.

Kiambu’s Ferdinand Waititu got a C.

Street-lighting and access to clean water scored high in Kiambu while public health and feeder roads were reported to be the major challenge.

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho has also improved to a C with 51 per cent, equally attributed to a street-lighting programme he initiated in the coastal town lately.

The county also improved in keeping the city clean which was being criticised for being suffocated with garbage. Sewerage systems however still need improvement.