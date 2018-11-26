Sonko wants Nairobi made International Headquarters for Blue Economy

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 26 – Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has urged the organisers of the Sustainable Blue Economy Conference to consider making Nairobi their International Headquarters.

Governor Sonko said Nairobi is a modern city that boasts one of the best developed infrastructure in the East and Central African region.

“It serves as an economic and commercial hub, and a gateway to and from many parts of the world,” Sonko told delegates during the Sustainable Blue Economy Conference dinner at Kenyatta International Convention Centre on Sunday night.

Over 10,000 international delegates are attending the conference which kicked off Monday at KICC.

“Due to the presence of many research centres, Nairobi continues to be a regional centre for innovative thinking and would play a catalyst part in creating a partnership role for the establishment of Sustainable Blue Economy Headquarters,” said Sonko.

He said the capital city already hosts a number of UN agencies and is the headquarters of the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP).

Nairobi is strategically placed and has as such played key roles in the maintenance of regional peace and the infrastructure exists for Nairobi to offer a global partnership that transcends geographical and political boundaries, said Sonko.

“I therefore, challenge the organizers of Sustainable Blue Economy to seriously consider making Nairobi as its International Headquarters,” he said.

He said Nairobi was ranked third innovative city in Africa among the top cities in the World renowned for its innovation, liveability and capacity to re-invent itself.

He said the blue economy is an emerging concept which encourages better stewardship of our oceans, rivers, lakes and all other water bodies or rather the Blue Resources.

“Kenya is endowed with great catchment areas like Mount Kenya, Mt Elgon, the Aberdares and the Mau complex.

“Indeed, it enjoys favourable climate,” said Sonko.

Foreign Affairs CS Monica Juma said that Nairobi is a great city and a lot of transformation can be noticed.

She urged foreigners to consider investing in Kenya.

“A lot is happening in our country, let’s all both locals and foreigners invest in our great city of Nairobi,” she said.

Nairobi Woman Representative Passaris said that she was glad that Nairobi was selected as the venue for the Blue Economy Conference.

“This is a big achievement for Nairobians. A lot is happening in our city, let’s explore the opportunities we have and continue developing our county. For the foreign investors, you need to look around because there are so many opportunities for you to invest on,” she said.