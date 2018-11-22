Sonko promises to fast track Nairobi Metropolitan projects, cautions contractors and land grabbers

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 22 – Governor Mike Sonko has promised to fast track completion of World Bank funded projects under the Nairobi Metropolitan Services Improvement Projects (NaMSIP).

Sonko has cited previous challenges like land grabbing, poor workmanship and slow progress of the projects as some of the issues already addressed by his county government.

Speaking during a meeting with World Bank officials at City Hall, Nairobi, the Governor pointed out the construction of Mwariro Market in Starehe, Karandini Market in Dagoretti South and Uhuru Market in Makadara together with building of fire stations on Kangundo road and Waithaka as some of the ongoing Metropolitan projects near completion.

“We are on track with conclusion of the NaMSIP projects and other county government funded projects that are aimed at strengthening urban services and infrastructure in the Nairobi metropolitan region. Once complete the new markets will address the hawkers issue while the new fire will help to improve our response for emergency disasters,” said Sonko while addressing the World Bank officials.

The Governor has also assured that his administration is determined to ensure construction of more markets for traders in Nairobi City and drilling of boreholes in all major fire stations in Nairobi to improve disaster response by the county’s Fire Department.

“Nairobi County is underserved with only 43 markets, but my administration has now developed a “Market Marshal Plan” aimed at building one market in each of the 85 Wards in the City, as well as expand and rehabilitate the existing ones,” he added.

World Bank Senior Urban Specialist, Gyongshim An who led the delegation made a commitment that the global financial institution will ensure all the NaMSIP projects are completed as planned.

The World Bank officials also recognized efforts by the Sonko administration in fighting corruption and impunity saying the two vices are an obstruction to development.

“We are happy with the ongoing construction of well-designed roads with drainage systems by the Nairobi County Government and we are looking forward to here good news. We need your effort before May next year, we also thank Governor Sonko for the good fight against corruption and impunity,” she said.

On his part the Nairobi County Roads and Transport CEC Muhamed Dagane highlighted the drainage systems, flashing units as main areas that the County had given priority in the metropolitan improvement programme.

The meeting was attended by acting Nairobi County Secretary Pauline Kahiga, her deputy Leboo Ole Morintat, NaMSIP liaison officer Thomas Karatai, and the project’s lead overseer Fredrick Karanja.

The NaMSIP project was developed to help steer Kenya towards the path of becoming a middle-income country one of the goals of Nairobi Metro 2030.