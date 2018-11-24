Roysambu residents alarmed by burglary incidents

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 24 – Four residents of an apartment in Mirema drive in Roysambu Constituency are still in shock, after they woke up to find their houses ransacked and electronics worth hundreds of thousands stolen.

The thugs used magnetic hooks to open doors, a modus operandi commonly used in other areas.

In one of the houses, the owner said she lost a Television set worth Sh120,000 and two laptops.

Kasarani police boss Robinson Mboloi has told Capital FM News that investigations have been launched but no suspect has been arrested.

He said they are questioning a guard who was on duty at the time the incident occurred, to establish if he is culpable.

“How it all happened without even hearing anything is weird. Did they use drugs?” a tenant who did not want to be name wondered.

The area has witnessed a surge in such incidents in recent weeks, raising security concerns.

Burglary incidents are common during the festive season when most people travel upcountry or to other holiday destinations, with police now urging the public to work closely with them in ensuring security.