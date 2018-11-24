Police looking for students who confessed on video how they cheated in KCSE

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 24 – Police are looking for a group of students from Ambira Boys School in Nyanza, who confessed to have cheated in the KCSE exams in a viral video.

The boys are captured in a video that has been circulating on social media since Thursday, mocking authorities that they participated in examinations cheating despite tight measures that were in place.

In the video, the students are also seen and heard hurling insults on two cabinet secretaries who led operations to guard against examinations cheating.

Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet says the students will be arrested and charged.

“Apart from hurling the insults, they also confessed to have participated in cheating in examinations,” Boinnet said, “they will be arrested and charged.”