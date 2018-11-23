Owner of condemned Kayole building arrested, demolition begins

Shares

, NAIROBI,Kenya,Nov 23 – The owner of a condemned seven-storey building at Bee center in Kayole was on Friday arrested by a multi-agency team led by City Hall officials for constructing a building without approvals.

The demolition of the building has also started after the notice period elapsed.

The owner of the building had been issued with a notice to demolish on November 9 and also ordered to submit its structural integrity report within seven days.

The state of the building caused public uproar on social media with most people asking how the County Government authorized such a building to be constructed in a populous place like Kayole.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has also issued a stern warning to other individuals putting up buildings in Nairobi County without genuine approvals.

This year,several unsafe residential buildings in the city have collapsed and killed dozens of people.