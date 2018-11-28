NHIF CEO, Finance chief on forced leave as new officers named

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 28 – National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) Chief Executive Officer Geoffrey Mwangi and the Finance Director Wilbert Kurgat have been suspended over the ongoing investigation at the State-run health insurer.

The announcement was made by the board Chairperson Hannah Muriithi, following a meeting held Wednesday morning, culminating from the arrest of the two officials, who are facing charges of frustrating a police investigation on alleged corrupt activities at the organisation.

The two were arrested on Friday by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), and charged on Monday for allegedly declining to surrender some payment vouchers

The board said the two will remain on compulsory leave until their cases are concluded, in what appears to seal their fate of ever going back to office, given that they are yet to face serious charges if investigations point to their culpability.

“The Board of Management of National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) has unanimously resolved to send the current Chief Executive Officer Mr. Geoffrey Mwangi and The Acting Director, Finance and Investments Mr. Wilbert Kurgat on compulsory leave pending the consideration of the Public Officer’s case under the Public Service Commission Act, No. 10 of 2017,” the board Chairperson said.

Consequently, the board has appointed Nicodemus Odongo, who is currently holding the position of Director Strategy, Planning & Marketing to be the Chief Executive Officer in an acting capacity.

Benard Njenga who is in charge of Management Accounting, has been appointed as the acting Director, Finance and Investment.

“We assure all our stakeholders, our members and partners that NHIF will continue to discharge its mandate and responsibilities without disruption,” the board Chairperson said.