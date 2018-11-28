NHIF bosses out on Sh0.5mn cash bails as court rejects DPP plea

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 28 – NHIF Chief Executive Officer Geoffrey Mwangi and the Finance Director Wilbert Kurgat, who were suspended from office earlier Wednesday, have been freed on cash bails of Sh500,000 each in an ongoing investigation at the State-run health insurer.

They can alternatively post Sh1mn bonds with sureties of a similar amount.

They were freed by Nairobi Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi, who ruled that the prosecution had not tabled sufficient evidence to warrant the continued detention of the two as investigations continue.

The order for their release was issued hours after NHIF Board’s Chairperson Hannah Muriithi announced their suspension.

Following the duo’s suspensions, Muriithi announced that the board had appointed Nicodemus Odongo, who is currently holding the position of Director Strategy, Planning & Marketing to be the Chief Executive Officer in an acting capacity.

Benard Njenga who is in charge of Management Accounting, has been appointed as the acting Director, Finance and Investment, with the board now assuring stakeholders and partners that NHIF will continue discharging its mandate and responsibilities.