Muslims protest demolition of mosque in Kaloleni, Kilifi

, MOMBASA, Kenya, Nov 30 – Over 300 Muslim faithful in Kambe Bondora in Kaloleni Constituency in Kilifi County on Thursday protested an impending demolition of a mosque over a land tussle.

The mosque, which the worshippers said has been in existence for over 40 years, is sitting on one and half acre piece of land in contention.

Two families that of Juma Ali and David Mwamutsi are fighting over the said ownership of the land.

In May this year, Mwamutsi family obtained a court order was to demolish the mosque, an orphanage centre and a several houses on the land in question.

“We have been in this place of worship for over 40 years. We urge the two families, which are fighting over this piece of land to not interfere with the mosque. We can resolve the matter without causing destruction,” said Emmanuel Chengo, a human rights activist in the region.

Mohammed Kazungu, an Ustadh at the mosque, said it will be totally wrong to demolition a place of worship.

“We should be preaching peace, instead of doing things that will bring about hatred. Demolishing a place of worship will obviously anger the Muslims,” he said.

Currently, the matter is at the Supreme Court.

On September 13, the Chief Justice David Maraga appointed a five-judge bench to here and determine the Notice of Motion dated May 28.

The five-judge bench includes; Maraga, Mohammed Ibrahim, J.B Ojwang, Smokin Wanjala and Isaack Lenaola.