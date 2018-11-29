Mombasa County officials stop construction of 8-storey building in Tudor

Shares

, MOMBASA, Kenya, Nov 29 – Officials from the Mombasa Department of Planning and Housing on Thursday stopped the construction of an eight-storey building in Tudor Nora area.

The owner of the building has blocked an access road and has dug deep trenches that have affected underground storm water drainage system and septic tanks.

The officials, led by area Member of County Assembly Tobias Samba, toured the area and issued out stop orders to the contractor on site.

“You can all see that this is a road access. However, these people are claiming that they have all the relevant documents, including title deeds to this road. They have dug interfered with the storm water drainage system,” said Samba.

He said Mombasa County government has been blamed whenever floods occur, but some individuals are now putting up building on drainage system with impunity.

“This is totally unacceptable,” he said.

The officers ordered the building owners to tomorrow Friday (November 30) to appear before Mombasa County Department of Planning and Housing with all relevant documents that approved the construction of the said building.

Ironically, the construction on Plot No. X/416 Tudor, which is being undertaken by Techno Group Builders Ltd, has county approval document PPA2: P/2018/300 and National Environment Management Authority approved NEMA Registration No. 0025351.

Zul Yusuf, a resident at Tudor said the owner of that building has threatened to come with police officers and arrest any person opposing the construction of the new house.

“The guy says he will come and arrest me if I ever raise my voice against this. It is totally wrong, he has dug very deep trenches that have now caused cracks to the nearby buildings. Who will pay when these building collapse? Who is this powerful person?” posed Yusuf.