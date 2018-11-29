Kenyan advocates unite in a new push to achieve gender equality

Shares

, KENYA, Nairobi, 28 – A new advocacy Campaign called Deliver for Good was launched in Kenya, Wednesday by a coalition of senior Kenyan advocates and national and international partners. The launch kick starts a new effort to fuel lasting change for Kenyan girls and women and to drive progress in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Campaign brings together diverse stakeholders to accelerate national efforts to achieve gender equality. Its formal launch in Nairobi convened high-level government representatives and leading civil society advocates to discuss how to change the narrative around girls and women – talking about them as powerful agents of change rather than vulnerable people, bring together unexpected partners working across sectors and inspire action to help the country achieve the SDGs and become a gender equal nation.

Following a global launch of the Deliver for Good Campaign in 2016, Kenya was identified as the first focus country for dedicated advocacy and communication efforts to build upon existing Kenyan activities.

“Gender equality advocates in Kenya are committed to working together towards our shared goals for girls and women,” said Teresa Omondi-Adeitan, Executive Director of FIDA Kenya, the coordinating partner for the Kenya Campaign. “The Deliver for Good Kenya Campaign creates a necessary platform to mobilize collectively around common goals that move us closer to achieve gender equality and the SDGs.”

More than 20 organizations are already signed on to the campaign in Kenya, committing to four critical priorities for collective action. These priorities include:

Establishing equal land rights;

Strengthening women’s access to financing and economic empowerment;

Increasing political participation, including enforcing the two-thirds Gender Principle; and

Improving access to sexual and reproductive health as part of the movement to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

Currently, more than 400 organizations globally have signed on to the Campaign, building a movement to catalyze action for girls and women.

“Kenya has a strong and impressive network of advocates working to prioritize girls and women at all levels of society,” said Katja Iversen, President/CEO of Women Deliver. “The network of advocates, alongside the Government of Kenya – which has shown a strong commitment to action the Sustainable Development Agenda – creates a powerful force for impact. It is such an honor to be a part of this collaboration in Kenya and I offer my congratulations for the momentous step we are taking to drive transformative change together.”

Speaking at the launch, Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs, Professor Margaret Kobia commented: “Over the last few years, we have seen women in Kenya rising to positions of leadership within families, communities, and government. But we are not fully there yet. We are committed to working collaboratively – including with the Deliver for Good Kenya Campaign – to improve the lives of girls and women.

This will benefit all Kenyans and help us to deliver effectively on our national development priorities.”

The Campaign policy priorities are closely aligned with the Big Four Agenda and the government’s existing commitments to prioritize gender equality at the national and county levels.