Kenya Overseas Chinese Association offers early Christmas gifts to locals

, NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 27 – Christmas came early for a group of more than 100 Kenyans, who received foodstuffs and other donations from the Kenya Overseas Chinese Association.

The donations were delivered by the association’s Chairman Guo Wenchang and Secretary General Zhao Jian—who announced the formation of the Internal Institution of Donation and Relief.

“We are delighted today, to announce the formation of this organization which we are celebrating today,” Zhao said at the event held at the HuiYuan Chinese Restaurant at Panari Hotel, “this is part of our efforts to ensure the association keeps donating to the poor and needy even more.”

They donated bales of flour, cooking oil, sugar among other foodstuffs, to a group of Kenyans—including those who work at the organization based in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi.

“Our desire to donate is part of measures to strengthen the ties between Kenya and China which started 55 years ago,” Zhao said, and unveiled Phanice Kwamboka, as the Liaison Officer of the new outfit launched on Tuesday.

The association’s Chairman Guo, said they he takes pride in donating to the needy, “this is not the beginning and it will not be the end.”

Some of the donation recipients, who spoke to Capital FM, lauded the initiative as one that will “strengthen Kenya and China relations.”

The Kenya Overseas Chinese Association was founded in 2005 by a group of Overseas Chinese who have been working and residing in Kenya., with the aim of promoting the exchange of information and culture between the two countries.

“Our association was incorporated and run as Non-Profit Organization within Kenyan Law,” Zhao told the gathering.

Since its inception, the association has donated to the “Relief Food to Turkana Program”, that was organized by the Chinese Community and expatriates in Kenya in September 2011, with the “purpose to express the friendship and empathy to the people in the drought-affected areas in Turkana.”

At the time, the Chinese companies and Communities in Kenya initiated the “Chinese for Kenya” disaster relief action that collected Sh25.6 million worth of donations—some of which was handed over to the Kenya Red Cross.