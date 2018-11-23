KCSE Physics paper delayed after Nyeri teacher reports to school drunk

Shares

, NYERI, Kenya, Nov 23-A secondary school teacher was Friday arrested after he failed to prepare Physics practical apparatus for the ongoing Kenya Certificate of Secondary Examinations.

The teacher was arrested at St Peters Thunguma Secondary School in Nyeri County after exam officials found that the laboratory was unprepared, and the teacher was not in school.

Confirming the incident, Nyeri Central Deputy County Commissioner James Chacha said the teacher was totally drunk and he was unable to carry out his duties and he was replaced immediately.

Chacha said the teacher arrived at the school at 8:45am and he was arrested after he was found unfit to conduct his duties.

Chacha also reported that the exam was late for some hours and started at 11:15 am.

The teacher is currently held at Nyeri Central Police Station and he will be arraigned in court.