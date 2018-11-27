Jowie to Wakiaga: I acted in a rush, handle my murder trial

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 27 – Joseph ‘Jowie’ Irungu has now withdrawn an application to have Justice James Wakiaga recuse himself from Monica Kimani’s murder trial.

Through his lawyers, Jowie has told the court that he doesn’t want to proceed with the application in which he had accused the judge of bias before the case even began.

His application was based on the judge’s description of him as “a male version of a slay queen and woman eater.”

Jowie has told the judge that he had made his application without due consideration and in a rush and wants Justice Wakiaga to continue presiding.

The offending remarks were made by Justice Wakiaga on October 30 when he made a ruling denying Jowie bond over the murder of Kimani.

Jowie’s lawyer has however complained to court that his client has been moved from the Kenyatta National Hospital and taken back to Kamiti Maximum Prison in disregard of a court order.

“My client has not been given the specialised treatment at KNH. We are also told that he was transferred to Kamiti and there are issues that have been raised by Jowie which I regard to be torture as he is being mistreated and denied medical facilities,” his lawyer told the court.

Justice Wakiaga has now directed that Jowie be taken to KNH immediately after the court session, failure to which he will direct his release.

Jowie has been charged alongside his TV star girlfriend Jacque Maribe with murdering Kimani, 28, at her apartment in Kilimani, Nairobi, on September 19.