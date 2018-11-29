Journalist Moses Dola gets 10 years in jail for killing his wife

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 29 – Freelance journalist Moses Dola has been sentenced to 10 years after he was found guilty of manslaughter.

Justice Roselyn Korir convicted Dola for the murder of NTV journalist Wambui Kabiru at their matrimonial home in Umoja Estate on May 1, 2011.

Although the judge acknowledged that Dola had shown some remorse over the murder, she noted that his joblessness, which contributed to the disagreements he had with Kabiru, was not a justification for murder.

“Pressure of joblessness should not be an ingredient to loss of life,” ruled justice Korir.

Justice Korir also noted that the family of Kabiru deserved justice for the murder of their daughter.

“I have considered that a custodial sentence is appropriate as this was one of the cases that was full of deep emotions as the victim’s family is yet to come to terms with the death of their daughter, “she ruled.