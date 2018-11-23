Four people die after consuming contaminated liquor in Umoja

Shares

, NAIROBI,Kenya,Nov 23-Four people have lost their lives after consuming illegal liquor at a Wines and Spirits shop in Mutindwa Estate,in Nairobi’s Umoja area.

Two died on the way to Mama Lucy Hospital while the other two succumbed at the facility after suffering severe complications.

One person went blind at the Kenyatta National Hospital after the incident.

Another one is still in critical condition at Mama Lucy Hospital.

Confirming the incident Embakasi West Liquor Chairman Charles Ayiro has said they have so far arrested seven people in connection with the illicit liquor but operations are still ongoing to get the main supplier.

“We got a tip off from the residents and we have managed to arrest some suspects but we are still tracking down the main supplier so that we can bring this to an end,”said Ayiro.

He said that there is a major crackdown that will be carried out starting today which will focus on manufacturers and liquor stores.

After the unfortunate incident, the Ayiro-led team broke into several wines and spirits establishment where they discovered syringes and substances suspected to have been injected in the killer liquor.

Others who took part in the operation are,Embakasi West MP George Theuri,the area MCA Mark Mugambi,Deputy OCPD,area chief and residents which saw several wines and spirits shops in the area closed.

Speaking to Capital FM News Theuri said there is circulation of illicit alcohol in Eastlands which is endangering the lives of residents.

“This is not only happening in Umoja,we have information that the same is happening in Kayole and Soweto so generally this liquor is in wide circulation more so in Eastlands,” said Theuri.