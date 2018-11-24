City Hall launches crackdown on rate defaulters

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 22 – The Nairobi City County Government has launched a crackdown on rate defaulters who owe the county arrears amounting to Sh15 billion.

In the first phase of the crackdown that was launched on Thursday, a total of 8 properties with arrears amounting to Sh7.8 were clamped down by the Nairobi City County Government.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has already issued a directive stating that there shall be no waivers for the rates and license defaulters.

“Let me make it very clear that there shall be no waivers and we shall stick to our notice. The County does not intend to give waivers this year, so the defaulters should pay their rates,” the Governor said.

Among the areas covered during the crackdown include, the Central Business District, Kilimani area, Thika road, Ngara area and Parklands area.

The last clamp down by the Nairobi City County Government netted over Sh15 billion.

Section (19) of the County Government Rating Act gives the County Government authority to place a charge on a property which has not paid rates.