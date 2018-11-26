City Hall Way closed as security heightened ahead of Blue Economy Conference

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 26- Security has been heightened in Nairobi, ahead of the Blue Economy Conference that kicked off Monday morning.

Motorists within the city have been asked to avoid City Hall Way as police close it to facilitate ease movement for thousands of delegates participating in the Blue Economy conference at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre.

The three-day conference will see about 11,000 delegates attend the country’s inaugural ocean economy summit.

Already, Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet has constituted a team tasked with managing security within the venue of the conference and the entire city.

“We wish to notify motorists & the general public that City Hall Way shall remain closed to facilitate ease of movement for participants in the Blue Economy Conference, being held at @KICC_kenya on 26th-28th November 2018. Kindly bear with us for the inconveniences. #BlueEconomyKE,” reads a statement posted on Kenya Police twitter handle.

The IG says all is set while assuring the delegates of their safety.

Seychelles President Danny Faure who was last week named the African Union champion for the Blue Economy will be among the 11 Heads of State attending.

Somalia President Mohamed Abdullahi has since landed in the country and was received by Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) among other dignitaries from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Canada and Japan will be co-hosting the event with Kenya having each contributed Sh300 million.