Changes in Nairobi PSVs termini takes effect Monday

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 29 – Operators of Public Services Vehicles have been given until December 3 to adjust to the changes in termini aimed at easing congestion in the Nairobi Central Business District.

The Nairobi County Government has also revoked all gazette notices and letters that had earlier allocated pick-up and drop-off points in the CBD.

All vehicles accessing the CBD from Waiyaki Way, Uhuru Highway, Kipande Road and Limuru Road will have their termini at Fig Tree terminal A.

PSVs accessing the CBD from Thika Road including Ruiru and Kiambu road will be stationed at Fig Tree terminal B.

Vehicles accessing the CBD using Juja Road, Ring road Ngara and Park Road will have their termini at Ngara Road terminus.

All urban and peri-urban routes from Ngong Road will remain at Railways terminus.

Those plying circular routes will be accessing all termini connecting to CBD and Upper Hill while diametric routes will use Central Bus Station.

The notice further indicates that vehicles from Jogoo road will use Muthurwa terminus, those from Mombasa road and Langata will have their station at Hakati terminus while all high capacity vehicles from upcountry will use Machakos terminus.

In September last year, the Nairobi County Government also made attempts to lock out PSVs from the CBD but it wasn’t a success.

The Acting Nairobi County Secretary Pauline Waititu however says this time round, there is no going back and the changes will be effected in conjunction with the traffic police.

If the County Government fully enforces these changes, it means that passengers will have to walk to the CBD from the designated termini.