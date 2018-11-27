Catholic Bishops alarmed by increasing cases of teen pregnancies and abortion

Shares

, NAIROBI,Kenya,Nov 27-Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops have raised alarm following increased cases of teenage pregnancies which have been reported in the last few weeks especially during the national examinations period.

Led by their Chairman Rt Rev Philip Anyolo, they condemned those responsible for the pregnancies saying they deserve to be punished.

“The increased cases of pregnant school girls clearly show that our children are being abused,and we must tackle this problem at all levels of our society.Abusers of children,irrespective of who they are ,must face the full force of law,”he said.

Anyolo dismissed the calls from a section of people advocating for contraceptives as a measure to tame teen pregnancies saying that will encourage immorality.

He said school going children are only supposed to concentrate on shaping their future and not getting involved in activities that disrupt learning process.

“We want to emphasize the importance of responsible parenting while at the same time avoid any short term unethical solutions such as use of contraceptives,”he added.

The Vice Chairman Rt. Rev John Owaa further called upon concerted efforts from parents and the Government in safeguarding and protecting children against sexual abuse and any forms of violence.

The Bishops are also opposed to the ongoing debate on abortion,saying no human life should be seen as useless and unwanted.

Abortion has proved to be a divisive topic in the country,with some supporting safe abortions while on the other side receiving high opposition.

Rt Rev Philip Anyolo condemned those promoting abortion through commercial adverts saying its against moral law and God.

“When we begin to see some lives as useless or unwanted then we know that society is sick.We need to return to our moral values and respect life,”said Anyolo.

Last week,the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board banned international organisation Marie Stopes from offering abortion services in the country.