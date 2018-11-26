Building bridges team tours three Eastern counties

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 26 – The Building Bridges to Unity Advisory Taskforce will Tuesday resume its countrywide tour in the eastern counties of Meru, Tharaka Nithi, and Embu, as it seeks public views on building a cohesive nation.

The 14-member taskforce formed following a March 9 agreement between President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to end political hostility arising from a hotly contested presidential election has so far held meetings in Nairobi, Machakos, Kitui, and Makueni.

Chairperson Yusuf Haji (Senator, Garissa) told media editors on Monday the taskforce was relying on public participation to safeguard the initiative from being seized by political elites out to safeguard selfish interests.

“Unless a vigorous public awareness creation is sustained, we ran the risk of the debate being confined to the elites at the expense of the general public,” he warned.

Haji who was accompanied at the meeting by other taskforce members including Busia Senator Amos Wako said the taskforce gazetted on March 24 will visit the remaining 40 counties before submitting its report.

“We collectively seek to deal with both the hardware as well as the software. We’re not only conversing on tangibles such as written laws and policies but also moral and ethical foundation that should inform our national ethos as a people,” he noted.

Among issues the Haji-led taskforce was mandated to examine are perennial ethnic antagonism, lack of national ethos, security, corruption, and inclusivity.

The team whose membership includes Adams Oloo, Agnes Kavindu, Florence Omose, Saeed Mwanguni, James Matundura, John Seii, Bishop Lawi Imathiu, Maison Leshomo, Morompi ole Ronkai, Bishop Peter Njenga, and lawyer Paul Mwangi has until March next year to forward its report to President Kenyatta.