50 dead so far on third day of US airstrikes in Somalia

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 22 – The Somalia based Al Shabaab terror group continues to be weakened following three days of airstrikes by US forces that have left 50 dead so far.

In a statement, the US Africa Command says they conducted two more airstrikes in the vicinity of Haradere, Somalia on Wednesday.

Preliminary investigations revealed that six more terrorists were killed by the first airstrike while the second destroyed a weapons cache.

“These precision airstrikes were conducted in coordination with and in support of the Federal Government of Somalia as it continues to degrade Al Shabaab,” the US-Africa Command said.

“We currently assessed these airstrikes did not injure or kill any civilians.”

They say the airstrikes are meant to reduce the terror group’s ability to plot future attacks, disrupt its leadership networks, and degrade its freedom of manoeuvre within the region.

Various airstrikes conducted on Monday and Tuesday this week left 44 militants dead in different parts of the troubled country.

The US forces have committed to continue degrading the Al Shabaab alongside AMISOM forces in a bid to reduce their chances to pose a security threat in Somalia and the region.

Reports indicate that Al-Shabaab has been using portions of Southern and Central Somalia to plot and direct terror attacks, steal humanitarian aid, extort the local populace to fund its operations and shelter, radical terrorists.

On October 16, an airstrike left 60 dead in Central Somalia. This was the deadliest attack since November 2017 when 100 terrorists were killed.

In the past, the US forces have been accused of killing civilians during the air strikes.

Since 2007, Al Shabaab has fought to overthrow successive internationally-backed governments in Mogadishu.

It was in 2011 that the Al-Qaeda affiliated group was pushed out of Mogadishu, the Somali capital and subsequently from other key towns including the port city of Kismayu.