3 teachers quizzed after students claimed they cheated in KCSE exams

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 28 – Three teachers have been questioned over claims by a group of students in Nyanza that they participated in cheating in the KCSE examinations.

The three invigilators at Ambira Boys School were questioned Tuesday by police who took statements from them to aid their investigation.

Nyanza Police Boss Leonard Katana says if found culpable, they will face charges alongside the students, who captured bragging in a video that went viral last week.

The students are also set to face charges for hurling insults at Cabinet Secretaries Fred Matiangi and Amina Mohammed, in what has sparked protests on social media, where many accused the government of pursuing what they described as ‘non issues.’