3 Chinese charged over Sh500,000 bribery bid detained until Friday

, Mombasa, Kenya, Nov 26 – Three Chinese nationals who were arrested in Mombasa in an attempt to bribe officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation with Sh500,000 will be detained until Friday, a Mombasa court has ruled.

Mombasa Chief Magistrate Julius Nang’ea said the three will know whether they will be released on bond on November 30.

Li Gen, Li Xiaowu and Sun Xin, who are employees of the China Roads and Bridges Corporation (CRBC) at Mombasa SGR terminus are said to have offered Inspector Andrew Warui and his team Sh500,000 as an inducement to influence the ongoing criminal investigation in their favour.

The three however denied the charges before Mombasa Chief Magistrate, Julius Nang’ea.

The prosecution argued that the three should be held behind bars as they are foreign nations.

However, their lawyer argued that the three are ready to deposit their passport with the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission and ready to report to Mombasa SGR OCS everyday if called upon.

However, Nang’ea said the bond application will be determined on Friday.