3 Chinese arrested over Sh500,000 bribery attempt denied bond

, MOMBASA, Kenya, Nov 30 – Three Chinese nationals who were arrested last week at the Mombasa Standard Gauge Railway terminus in an attempt to bribe officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation, will remain in custody after they were denied bond by a Mombasa court.

Li Gen, Li Xiaowu and Sun Xin, who are employees of the China Roads and Bridges Corporation (CRBC) at Mombasa SGR terminus are said to have offered Inspector Andrew Warui and his team Sh500,000 as an inducement to influence an ongoing criminal investigation in their favour.

They were arraigned in court on Monday and charged with three counts including trying to give a Sh500,000, bribe to Warui and his team.

Mombasa Chief Magistrate Julius Nang’ea ruled that the three will remain behind bars arguing that they are foreign nationals and a flight risk.

He directed the case to come up for mentioning on December 10.

The suspects’ lawyer had earlier argued that the three were ready to deposit their passports with the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission and ready to report to Mombasa SGR police post everyday if called upon.

However, the prosecution argued the three are flight risk.