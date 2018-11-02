2 Wajir County officials due in court Monday over corruption

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 25 – Two senior officials at Wajir County have been detained in an ongoing investigation over the loss of some Sh26.1 million.

Ahmed Sahal Omar, who is the county’s Secretary and Head of the Public Service Board, and Jeff Mworia Kithinji who heads the Treasury and advises the Governor were arrested on Saturday, by detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

“Investigations by the Commission established that Wajir County Government officials in cahoots with KCB Bank officials irregularly withdrew and embezzled Sh26.1 million held at the County Government Imprest Account,” said Halakhe Waqo, EACC’s Chief Executive Officer.

They will both face charges in court on Monday, he said.

“The Commission concluded investigations and forwarded the file to the Director of Public Prosecutions who upon review concurred with the recommendations of the Commission and gave consent for arrest and prosecution of the suspects in court with various offences among them,” he said.

EACC detectives, he said, are still pursuing the Finance and Economic Planning County Executive Daud Abdullah Omar and the KCB Wajir Branch Bank Manager Siyad Ibrahim Ahmed.

“The two (suspects) are hereby directed to report to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission Police Station with immediate effect,” he said.