15 freed on bond over exam cheating at Monianku

, KISII, Kenya, Nov 26 – Fifteen suspects accused of being involved in irregularities in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examination (KCSE) at Monianku Secondary School in Gucha South sub-county, Kisii county were freed on a cash bail of Sh250,000 each or a bond of 500,000 with a similar surety.

Ogembo Senior Resident Magistrate Margaret Nafula rejected the prosecution’s prayers to continue holding them in custody until the probe is finalised.

The accused were charged with aiding an offence in the just concluded KCSE examination and abetting access to examination materials, charges they denied.

Those charged include the school’s principal, Christopher Otieno, Deputy, Peter Aroni, Irene Kivuja, Alex Akuma, Ann Nyaboke, Bernard Omwoyo, Edwin Morwabe, Joel Nyakwanya, Gideon Nyagaka, Omagwa Onyancha, Abuta Onyancha, John Abuta, Christopher Ogora, Edwin Makori and Judy Nyaboke.

Defence lawyer Sonye Ondari urged the court to expedite the matter and proposed hearing starts next month, adding the accused were held at Nyamarambe Police Station for about a month. They are also represented by Stephen Omwega, Nyambega Mose and Kerosi Ondieki.

Nafula directed the case to be mentioned on December 10 for the hearing date to be set.