You’ve done us proud, President congratulates Kenyan marathon team

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 16 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has congratulated Eliud Kipchoge and Gladys Cherono for smashing the World Marathon records at the Berlin Marathon men and women races respectively.

The legendary Kipchoge smashed the world marathon record by winning the Berlin Marathon in a record time of 2:01:39 while Cherono came first in the women race after running 2:18:10, setting a new course record and world-leading time.

President Kenyatta also applauded Amos Kipruto and Wilson Kipsang for valiantly going out with their compatriot Kipchoge to bring a 1-2-3 victory for Kenya at the Berlin Marathon. The Kenyan team made the clean sweep with Kipruto coming second in 2:06:23 and Kipsang third in 2:06:48.

“On behalf of an adoring nation and my Government, I congratulate you all for going out valiantly to bring a sterling victory for Kenya in the Marathon. You are our heroes. You have once again done our nation proud. Hongera,” President Kenyatta told the Kenyan team.

The President said the Kenyan team has once again proved to the world that Kenya is a powerhouse in athletics, especially long distance races.

He pledged his Government’s continued support to Kenyan sports men and women.

“Am thrilled by what Kipchoge and his colleagues have done to showcase our country’s ability in sports. My Government will do everything within its powers to support all those talented in sports to achieve their dream,” said President Kenyatta.

President Kenyatta added: “I join all Kenyans of goodwill to congratulate you for the job well done, kudos team Kenya.”