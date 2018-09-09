World to mark suicide prevention day amid rising cases

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 9 -The World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD) will be commemorated tomorrow amid rising cases in Kenya, where depression is taking toll on people of all classes.

WSPD is commemorated annually on 10 September, and is organized by the International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) with the World Health Organisation as the co-sponsor.

“The purpose of this day is to raise awareness around the globe that suicide can be prevented,” WHO says.

In Kenya, the event will be commemorated in Embu town, with this year’s theme being “Working together to prevent suicide.”

In recent cases there have been suicide cases reported across the country, mainly by young people as a result of depression due to various reasons, including joblessness or sour love affairs.

Psychologists are urging for close monitoring of friends or relatives who display signs of depression for them to get help before matters get out of hand.

Available statistics show that someone in the world commits suicide in every 40 seconds, translating to 800,000 people annually.

Most suicide cases have been said to occur in low and middle-income countries with poor health systems and lack of early signs identification.

According to WHO, suicide occurs all over the world and can take place at almost any age. Globally, suicide rates are highest in people aged 70 years and over while in some countries, however, the highest rates are found among the young.

Notably, suicide is the second leading cause of death in 15-29 year-olds globally.