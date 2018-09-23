We will guarantee prudent use of public resources – DP Ruto

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 23 – The government will ensure prudent use of funds to ensure Kenyans get value for money, Deputy President William Ruto has assured.

He says wastage will be cut and resources put in projects that will turn around the country.

Speaking at the Consolata Shrines in Westlands on Sunday, DP Ruto cited roads, water, health, power connectivity, education, among other projects that would be given attention.

He said the country’s independence meant that Kenyans have the power and authority to determine the affairs of the country, terming the ongoing discourse on taxation as healthy.

“We have to take charge of how our development goes forward and it also means that we must be accountable,” said Ruto who accompanied by several leaders.

At a separate event at interdenominational prayers at Inkoirienito Primary School in Narok West, the Deputy President said whatever resources Kenyans contribute, they must be put in sectors that will better their lives.

He said the government will take stern action against businessmen who are abusing the new tax levies on fuel to exploit innocent Kenyans.

“We have asked the National Transport and Safety Authority to take action against matatus that will be found to exploit Kenyans; their operating licenses will be cancelled.”

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah supported Ruto’s sentiments, observing that the decisions made by leaders are meant to propel Kenya’s economy forward.

Ichung’wah said it is the responsibility of all Kenyans to pay taxes “if we are to develop”.

The Kikuyu MP said they would not allow “some politicians” to arm-twist Kenyans with the call for the review of the Constitution.

“Any amendment to the Constitution must be informed by the needs of the country not the personal whims of some leaders who want to create positions for themselves. Kenyans cannot be burdened by extra pays for funny seats like Prime Ministers,” he said.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen called on Kenyans to appreciate the fact that the country had made tremendous development in the last six years instead of exhibiting “a lot of negative energy”.

“Let is not allow ourselves to be held back by the anger that will not shape our future. We must learn to criticise constructively,” said the Senate Majority Leader.

Murkomen urged the media to be fair in its reporting by feeding Kenyans with issues that would empower them.

Meanwhile, Ruto has said a new CT scan machine will be installed at the Narok Referral Hospital by December.

He said the new equipment is part of the government’s plan to boost access and quality of healthcare in counties.

“We will also supply milk cooling plants worth Sh300 million in Narok County so as to help farmers get more income and create jobs to youths,” he said.

He further appealed to Kenyans to play an active role in the development and unity of the country

“It is healthy that we all make our contribution and work together towards building bridges of friendship, brotherhood and unity, and focus our energy in the development of our country.”